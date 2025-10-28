IIT KGP collaborates with GloballyGI to explore domains of food & health

Kharagpur, Oct 28 (PTI) A six-member team from GloballyGI, Bengaluru, led by its Founder and Mentor K Krishnaiah, visited IIT Kharagpur to explore new avenues of collaboration in the domains of food, health, and well-being.

The visit took place on October 26, the IIT Kharagpur said in a statement Tuesday.

GloballyGI is presently engaged in a research partnership with the Department of Agricultural and Food Engineering at IIT Kharagpur and has sponsored the “Moodies–Food and Beverage Innovation Hub (M-FBIH)”.

The Hub focuses on developing innovative technologies and machinery to promote health- and happiness-oriented food and beverage.

During their visit, the GloballyGI team held in-depth discussions with IIT Kharagpur faculty and researchers on sustainable and disruptive innovations, focusing on the intersection of technology, food, and emotional well-being.

IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty appreciated the team’s commitment to need-based innovation and extended institutional support for the proposed GloballyGI–IIT KGP Centre of Excellence (CoE) on Food, Health and Wellbeing, envisioned as part of the institute’s Platinum Jubilee initiatives.

He also encouraged GloballyGI to establish its presence at the IIT Kharagpur Research Park at New Town near Kolkata, a state-of-the-art platform for academia–industry collaboration.

GloballyGi is an innovative product platform set to redefine the culinary experience. Its mission is to present a remarkable world of Geographical Indication (GI) tagged food products sourced from various states across India and world, to curate unique flavors, recipes, and tradition that represent the rich diversity of different parts of the country.