IIT KGP inks MoU for collaborative study on homoeopathy project

Kolkata, Nov 8 (PTI) IIT Kharagpur has signed an MoU with the Central Council for Research (CCRH) in Homeopathy for a collaborative study on a project.

Advertisment

The study includes clinical verification of research and drug proving, an IIT KGP statement said.

“A project-based MoU has been signed between CCRH and IIT Kharagpur to undertake a fundamental research project on Fourier Transform Infra-Red Spectroscopic (FTIR) and Raman Study in homeopathic potentised medicines, characterisation and analysis of the medicines,” the Director General of CCRH, Dr Subhash Kaushik, said.

The statement said Thursday that the MoU was signed by the Director General of CCRH Dr Subhash Kaushik and Deputy Director of IIT Kharagpur Prof Rintu Banerjee.

Advertisment

IIT KGP Director Prof Virendra Kumar Tewari, who was also present on the occasion said, "This MoU will be instrumental in the study of homeopathic potentised medicines. We need to channelise the research projects that will give us the scope to develop and augment the field of medicine through technological convergence." In this study, Raman spectroscopy could be used to study the vibrational spectra of homeopathic medicines, he added.

The study team consists of Dr Ritika Hassija Narula, Research Officer/Scientist CCRH and Dr Chander Shekhar Tiwary, Assistant Professor, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, IIT Kharagpur.

It also consists of Dr Gurudeb Choubey, a scientist at CCRH, Dr Shivendu Ranjan of IIT Kharagpur and other officials. The period of the project is three years.

Advertisment

All the patents will be registered with the help of the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC).

Both institutes shall consult each other for any publication regarding the project, which shall be a joint publication.

The project is titled ‘Study and Raman Study in Homeopathic Potentised Medicines and Characterisation, Standardisation and Analysis of the Imponderable Medicines’. PTI SUS SBN SBN