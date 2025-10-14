IIT KGP launches Platinum jubilee special drive for Kolkata Research Park

Kolkata, Oct 14 (PTI) IIT Kharagpur has launched a special drive for its state-of-the-art research park at Rajarhat, the satellite IT-education hub near the eastern metropolis, as part of the initiative to transform the landscape of research, innovation and industry-academia collaboration in the country, Director Suman Chakraborty said Tuesday.

The drive seeks to bring together faculty, students, alumni, industry partners and entrepreneurs and opens a gateway for individuals and organisations to engage with IIT Kharagpur's "rich ecosystem of advanced research, cutting-edge technologies and deep-tech start-ups — in the heart of Kolkata's innovation corridor", the director said, announcing the initiative.

"The IIT Kharagpur Research Park at Rajarhat is envisioned as a vibrant crucible where ideas evolve into solutions with real-world impact. Through this Platinum Jubilee drive, we are inviting our extended family — faculty, students and our powerful global alumni network — to create the next generation of technologies and enterprises that will define India's innovation future," he said.

This is not merely an expansion — it is a transformation, Chakraborty stressed.

"The Research Park aims to catalyse collaborative ventures in frontier domains, including artificial intelligence (AI), sustainable energy, advanced materials, healthcare technologies, climate resilience, green transportation and smart manufacturing. It offers an integrated environment for R&D partnerships, incubation of start-ups, industry co-location and technology commercialisation, fostering synergy between academia and enterprise," a spokesperson of IIT Kharagpur said.

Through the Platinum Jubilee Special Drive, IIT Kharagpur is offering an array of exclusive propositions — including dedicated innovation suites, start-up incubation opportunities, industry-academia collaborative labs and alumni-led innovation hubs, he said. PTI SUS RG