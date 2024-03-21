IIT-KGP, Navy sign MoU to carry out R&D jointly

Kolkata, Mar 21 (PTI) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) and the Indian Navy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote technology development, innovative solutions and undertaking joint research and development, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

The studies include propulsion systems, instrumentation and sensors, industrial engineering and operational research, nanotechnology and hydrodynamic study of fluids, computer-aided design, study of mechanical design of systems and equipment, study of acoustics, quantum computing and quantum mechanics and robotics, it said.

“This partnership will promote academic cooperation, enhance scientific understanding of technologies related to defence and undertake research in mutually beneficial areas including research projects by Navy-sponsored students,” the statement quoted IIT Kharagpur Director Prof V K Tewari as saying.

This alignment signifies a move towards a symbolic relationship between academia and the military, fostering an environment conducive to innovation and knowledge exchange, the statement noted.

The MoU was signed recently by Rear Admiral K Srinivas, Assistant Chief of Material (Dockyard & Refit) at Naval Headquarters and Prof Rintu Banerjee, Dean, R&D, IIT Kharagpur. PTI SUS NN