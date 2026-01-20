IIT KGP registers 1,501 total job offers in first phase of placement session

Kolkata, Jan 20 (PTI) The IIT Kharagpur on Tuesday said that the institute has recorded a total of 1,501 job offers during the phase-I Placement Session of 2025-26.

The institute also achieved a milestone when it crossed 1,000 offers for placement on a single day during the session.

The key highlights of Phase-I Placements, which took place between December 1, 2025, and January 3, 2026, include 1,501 total offers (457 Pre-Placement offers) and 15 international offers.

The highest CTC offer read at Rs 2.44 crore, the institute said in a statement.

The placement drive commenced on a strong note, with an exceptional surge in job offers during days one and two, reaffirming the sustained trust of global recruiters in the academic excellence, technical competence, and professional readiness of IIT Kharagpur students, the statement said.

"A historic milestone was achieved on day two of placement at 8 am when the institute crossed 1,000 job offers," the statement said after assessing the data of the entire Phase-1 month-long placement session.

The placement drive attracted a diverse and prestigious pool of recruiters spanning the technology, core engineering, finance, consulting, analytics and manufacturing sectors.

Notable recruiters included Apple, Tesla, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, Airbus, Boeing, Mercedes, Qualcomm, Siemens, Amazon, Walmart, Goldman Sachs, McKinsey, Databricks, JP Morgan Chase, Accenture, American Express, Samsung Korea, Texas Instruments, ExxonMobil, Caterpillar, Schlumberger Limited, L&T Finance and Tata Group.

Commenting on the achievement, Chairperson, Career Development Centre (CDC), IIT Kharagpur, Prof Sanjay Gupta said, "The exceptional outcomes of the placement season underscore the strength of our collaborative model, despite the challenges in the job market." Phase II of the Placement Session 2025-26 has started on January 16. PTI SUS NN