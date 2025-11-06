IIT-KGP signs MoU with German university alliance for joint research, student exchanges

Kolkata, Nov 6 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur has signed an MoU with the Rhine-Main Universities (RMU), a strategic university alliance in Germany, officials said on Thursday.

The agreement was recently signed at TU Darmstadt, Germany, in the presence of a delegation led by Suman Chakraborty, Director, IIT-Kharagpur, along with Ramanuj Banerjee, Counsellor (Science and Technology), Embassy of India, Berlin, and other officials.

“This partnership establishes a powerful framework for joint research, faculty and student exchanges, academic networking and collaborative educational and cultural initiatives across diverse disciplines,” a statement said.

It also marks IIT Kharagpur’s formal induction into the RMU’s international network ‘RM Universe’, enabling participation in joint research proposals, fellowships, lecture series and student research stays in Germany.

“This partnership marks a new chapter in the Indo-German scientific alliance, a confluence of IIT-Kharagpur’s innovation-driven ecosystem and the Rhine-Main Universities’ deep academic and research strengths. Together, we aspire to nurture future-ready researchers and innovators equipped to tackle the world’s grand challenges,” the statement said.

The collaboration will catalyse joint project proposals, PhD training programmes, workshops and early-career researcher mobility between the two regions, it said.

The MoU will remain in effect for five years. PTI SUS RBT