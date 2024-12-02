IIT KGP students receive over 800 job offers in first 2 days of 2024-25 placement session

Kolkata, Dec 2 (PTI) Students of IIT Kharagpur have received over 800 job offers in the first two days of the 2024-25 placement session, the premier institute said in a statement on Monday.

The placement session in the institute commenced on Sunday.

Most of the offers made were in the software, analytics, finance, banking, consulting and core engineering sectors.

Students have also secured 13 international offers till 6 pm on Monday.

While 11 students have received compensation packages exceeding Rs 1 crore, the highest package received so far was Rs 2.14 crore.

Apple, Capital One, DE Shaw, Glean, Google, Graviton, Microsoft, Optiver, Quantbox, Databricks, Squarepoint Capital, Ebullient Securities, Samsara were some of the companies that participated in the placement session on the first day, it said.

Companies such as Qualcomm, American Express, Flipkart, Mastercard have given a significantly large number of offers to students.

Institute Director Professor V K Tewari said, "Even when the current placement season is slow, IIT Kharagpur stands tall with more than 800 offers made in the placement period already. This itself is a manifestation of how we are preparing leaders who will contribute to nation building." "This year's placements further emphasise the quality of our education, the relentless hard work of our students, and the trust that leading organisations have in our institution. We look forward to a successful continuation of the placement process in the upcoming phases," he said.

Chairperson of the Career Development Centre (CDC) at IIT Kharagpur, Professor Rajib Maity said, "Collaborating with a diverse range of companies through targeted outreach has been essential in navigating the evolving market and maintaining excellence in the placement process." Interviews are being conducted in the hybrid mode, with representatives of a significant number of companies visiting the campus in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district to hire people. PTI SUS ACD