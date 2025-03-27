IIT-KGP study reveals rapid increase in surface melting across West Antarctic ice shelves

Kolkata, Mar 27 (PTI) A study by a team of IIT Kharagpur researchers in collaboration with eminent atmospheric experts of globally known institutes has revealed significant findings about the rapid increase in surface melting across West Antarctic ice shelves over the last two decades.

Led by Pranab Deb, Centre for Ocean, River, Atmosphere and Land Sciences (CORAL) at IIT Kharagpur and co-authored by leading atmospheric scientists, the study offers fresh insights into the atmospheric drivers behind “dramatic shifts” in Antarctic ice behaviour, the institute said in a statement.

Apart from Prof Pranab Deb, the research has contributions by David Bromwich from the Byrd Center's Polar Meteorology Group and experts Andrew Orr, Arnab Sen and Kyle R Clem, it said.

Using satellite data, climate model simulations, and observational analysis, the researchers were able to trace the role of tropical atmospheric influences in recent ice shelf melt trends.

The findings have significant implications for understanding the future of West Antarctica's ice shelves and the broader impacts on global sea levels, the statement said.

"The prolonged warm air transport could lead to further destabilisation of the ice shelves, which are crucial in regulating the flow of ice from the continent into the ocean. As these ice shelves weaken and disintegrate, they could contribute to rising sea levels, potentially affecting coastal communities worldwide," it said.

"This research highlights how even distant tropical influences can significantly impact polar regions,” Bromwich was quoted as saying in the release.

The study also underscores the need to improve climate models by incorporating remote tropical influences, particularly those stemming from the South Pacific Convergence Zone.

"More accurate models could help policymakers and scientists prepare for the long-term effects of Antarctic ice loss on global sea levels," the statement added. PTI SUS RBT