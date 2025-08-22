IIT KGP to celebrate National Space Day hosting quiz, exhibition

Kolkata, Aug 22 (PTI) IIT Kharagpur will celebrate National Space Day on Saturday, joining the nation in commemorating the historic success of India’s Chandrayaan-3 Mission that achieved a landmark landing on the moon’s south polar region on August 23 two years ago.

In a statement on Friday, the institute said the day is observed aimed at inspiring the youth of the nation to pursue space science, technology and innovation.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Bridging the Past and Future: Honoring Traditional Astronomy and Showcasing Modern Space Achievements".

As part of the celebration, IIT Kharagpur will host a day-long programme featuring activities such as a space quiz for school children, a telescope making workshop and a star gazing session.

The events will involve participation from local schoolchildren, IIT Kharagpur students, faculty, staff, and the larger community.

IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty said, “National Space Day is not just a commemoration of India’s remarkable achievements in space technology, but also a call to ignite young minds with curiosity and ambition. At IIT Kharagpur, we are proud to celebrate this day by blending India’s glorious astronomical traditions with cutting-edge space research." As part of this initiative, IIT Kharagpur is also hosting a special exhibition, highlighting India’s rich legacy in astronomy and space exploration — from ancient practices to cutting-edge space missions.

The institute statement iterated that IIT Kharagpur has been a longstanding partner in India’s space journey through pioneering research and collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). PTI SUS NN