IIT KGP to host international event on Indian classical music, culture in May

Kolkata, Mar 1 (PTI) IIT Kharagpur will host an international convention on Indian classical music, culture and heritage in May, an institute spokesperson said on Sunday.

The convention of Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) is expected to serve as a global platform for immersive cultural learning and engagement, he said.

The event is scheduled to be held on the campus from May 25 to 31 as part of the institute’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Ahead of the convention, which will bring together over 1,500 students and more than 40 eminent artistes, gurus and scholars from India and abroad, a series of curtain raiser events is being organised on the campus to build momentum and awareness, the IIT Kharagpur spokesperson said.

The third such curtain raiser event will be held at the Kalidas Auditorium on the campus on Sunday evening, under the aegis of SPIC MACAY, IIT Kharagpur chapter.

It will feature a flute recital by Padma Vibhushan recipient and renowned flautist Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia.

Earlier curtain raiser programmes featured Sarod maestro and Padma Vibhushan recipient Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and Padma Bhushan awardee and Grammy Award-winner classical music instrumentalist Vishwa Mohan Bhatt.

Both events saw enthusiastic participation from the campus community.

Through these initiatives, IIT Kharagpur aims to foster a deeper connection between students and India’s rich artistic traditions, while promoting a holistic approach to education and well-being, he said. PTI SUS BDC