IIT KGP unveils special postage stamp, starts talks on outreach initiative with Houston

Kolkata, Nov 24 (PTI) As part of its platinum jubilee celebrations, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur on Monday unveiled a special postage stamp issued by India Post and launched discussions on a proposed strategic outreach initiative in Houston, USA.

The event, held at Sriniketan in Bolpur — associated with Rabindranath Tagore and close to Visva Bharati University — highlighted IIT Kharagpur’s 75 years of academic excellence, innovation, and service to the nation.

The event was attended by Union MoS Education Sukanta Majumdar (virtually), US Consul General Kolkata Kathy Giles-Diaz, Chairman Board of Governors IIT Kharagpur TV Narendran, IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty, Chief Post Master General Kolkata Ashok Kumar and other senior officials from India Post and IIT Kharagpur.

"The special postage stamp released today stands as a national recognition of IIT Kharagpur's legacy as India's first IIT and a pioneer in transformative education and research. In adherence to the India Post protocol, the release was conducted simultaneously across 1,64,987 post offices nationwide, symbolising the institute's deep connection with citizens across the country," the institute said in a statement.

"Postage stamps are more than functional artefacts, they are carriers of national memory, honouring institutions, people and milestones that have shaped India. This special stamp immortalises IIT Kharagpur's remarkable contributions to education, technology, research, and nation-building," Chakraborty said.

During the event, IIT Kharagpur also initiated discussions on the potential and scope of a proposed strategic outreach initiative in Houston.

Enabled by the support of IIT Kharagpur Foundation USA President Dr. Asoke Deysarkar, the discussions focus on opportunities for enhanced academic and research collaborations, pathways to strengthen innovation and entrepreneurial engagement, frameworks for cultural, scientific, and knowledge exchange, building long-term industry and alumni partnerships aimed at developing a strategic roadmap for global outreach.

The institute statement said the decision to choose Sriniketan, situated in the cultural heartland envisioned by Rabindranath Tagore, embodies India's heritage of knowledge, creativity, and community-driven development.

"The decision stems from IIT Kharagpur's deep-rooted connection with India's cultural and intellectual traditions, the symbolic alignment between Tagore's philosophy of holistic education and the Institute's pioneering academic ecosystem and a tribute to Bengal's enduring contributions to India's scientific and educational landscape," he said.

Chakraborty said, "Unveiling this commemorative stamp is a proud moment for our entire community. It reflects our journey, our aspirations, and India's trust in IIT Kharagpur's vision for the future." "Today's discussions on the Houston initiative mark the beginning of a strategic exploration to expand our global engagement. We are grateful to Dr Asoke Deysarkar and our alumni for their continued leadership and support," he pointed out.

Majumdar said, "The institute's efforts to explore global partnerships, including the proposed initiative in Houston, further demonstrate its commitment to academic leadership and innovation." Giles-Diaz said, "IIT-Kharagpur's plan to establish an outreach centre in Houston is an important initiative. This centre strengthens America's and India's partnership in science, technology, and innovation at a moment of intensifying global competition." Established in 1951 as India's first Indian Institute of Technology, it has pioneered transformative education, cutting-edge research and global leadership for over seven decades.

With its interdisciplinary academic ecosystem and a legacy built on innovation and excellence, IIT Kharagpur continues to shape leaders and visionaries worldwide. PTI SUS MNB