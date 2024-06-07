IIT Kharagpur 4th best higher education institute in country

Kolkata, June 7 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, has surged 49 places from last year to secure the fourth position among higher educational institutes in India and the 222nd position globally, according to the latest QS World University Rankings 2025.

According to the rankings, IIT Kharagpur is now the third-best among IITs and the fourth-best educational institute in the country.

IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi are among the top 150 higher educational institutes in the world, while the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) retained the top rank globally for the 13th time.

While IIT Bombay climbed from 149 last year to 118, up by 31 ranks, IIT Delhi improved its rank by 47 points to bag the 150th position globally.

The QS World University Rankings 2025 by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) featured 1,503 universities from around the world and evaluated a total of 5,663 institutions. The rankings aim to project university performance for the next academic year, hence they are named for the following year.

IIT Kharagpur performed well in parameters such as international research network, sustainability, and citations per faculty, a statement by QS World University Rankings 2025 said.

Speaking on the rankings, IIT Kharagpur director Prof V K Tewari said, "The institute has upheld the nation's resolve to excel in standards of globalisation with artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing systems and transportation, 5G network, safety engineering and analytics, quality and reliability, affordable healthcare, precision agriculture, food nutrition, and smart infrastructure to contribute towards an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'." As an institute of eminence, IIT Kharagpur's initiatives on developing technological research parks, centres of excellence, start-up incubators, lab to market products, and nano missions are fostering innovation and technological pursuits.

"We have to seize the opportunities in the digital economy space and biomedical engineering, fostering technological expansions by creating human-machine synergy," he emphasised. PTI SUS MNB