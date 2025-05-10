IIT-Kharagpur forms committee to look into ways to prevent campus suicides

Kolkata, May 10 (PTI) IIT-Kharagpur on Saturday said it has set up a 10-member committee to look into ways to ensure the well-being of students after four suicides were reported from its hostels in less than a year.

The committee comprises psychologists, legal experts, former police personnel, educationists, counsellors, and alumni, a statement said.

The committee is expected to submit its report within three months, it said.

"The committee will assess the factors (primary, secondary or tertiary) that are affecting the mental health and well-being of students, faculty and staff of the institute," it said.

It will also identify the key challenges that hinder the resolution of mental health issues on campus, the statement said.

The committee will take stock of initiatives taken to address such issues and recommend further measures that can bolster the mental health eco-system of students, staff and faculty on the IIT-Kharagpur campus, it said.

"The committee is expected to interact with all stakeholders, keeping in mind the inclusive composition of the campus community," an IIT-Kharagpur spokesperson said.

"We are committed to providing a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment for the entire campus community," she said.

While Md Asif Qamar, a third-year civil engineering student, was found dead in his hostel room on May 4, civil engineering and naval architecture student Aniket Walkar was found dead on April 20.

The body of a third-year undergraduate student, Shaon Malik, was found in his hostel room on January 12.

In June last year, Devika Pillai, a fourth-year student of biotechnology and biochemical engineering, died by suicide on the campus. PTI SUS SOM