IIT-Kharagpur gets first woman deputy director

Kolkata, June 14 (PTI) Senior academic Rintu Banerjee was appointed the new deputy director of IIT-Kharagpur, a statement said.

Banerjee, who was the chairperson of the PK Sinha Centre for Bioenergy and Renewables, became the first woman to be appointed to the post.

She has also headed the Centre for Rural Development, Innovative and Sustainable Technology, and the Department of Agricultural & Food Engineering, the statement said.

"As the deputy director of the largest IIT in the country, my objective will be to fastrack the economic progress of the country through innovative solutions provided by IIT-Kharagpur and to uplift the institute's ranking both at national and international levels," she said.