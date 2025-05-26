IIT Kharagpur inks MoU with Technische Universitat Darmstadt, Germany

Kolkata, May 26 (PTI) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT KGP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Technische Universitat Darmstadt, Germany, to foster collaboration in academic, research and innovation initiatives.

The MoU was signed at IIT Kharagpur campus on May 24 between IIT Kharagpur and a seven-member delegation from the Technische Universitat Darmstadt, the institute said in a statement on Monday.

"The IIT Kharagpur delegation was led by Deputy Director Rintu Banerjee and consisted of Dean R&D, Rabibrata Mukherjee, Dean International Relations Debashish Chakravarty, Dean Student Affairs Bhargab Maitra among others.

They held detailed discussions with Thomas Walther, vice president for Innovation and International Affairs and his team from Technische Universitat Darmstadt, the statement said.

Dean of International Affairs Jana Freihöfer discussed a range of disciplines, including robotics, AI, mechanical, aerospace, computer science and engineering, electrical, electronics engineering disciplines, political science, biological sciences, medical sciences, biotechnology, industrial engineering and others.

The meeting was marked by sharing of insights on potential areas for joint academic and research programmes, reinforcing the strategic priorities of both institutions.

Speaking on the collaboration, Banerjee, said, "The MoU covers the academic and research collaboration between two institutes in all areas of mutual interest and includes the possibilities of faculty and students exchange and SAP." The MoU sets a framework for both institutions to explore innovative opportunities for cooperation, including student and faculty exchange programmes, joint research projects, and shared academic ventures. It is envisaged that several collaborative academic and research programmes will emerge from this strategic partnership.