IIT-Kharagpur inks pact with German varsity for deep-tech innovation

Kolkata, Nov 7 (PTI) IIT-Kharagpur inked a pact with Germany's University of Bayreuth for a long-term partnership for advancing sustainable technologies, deep-tech innovation, and nurturing talent capable of addressing global challenges, a statement said on Friday.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by IIT-Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty and University of Bayreuth president Stefan Leible in Germany.

As part of the agreement, the two institutes will set up an Indo-German Centre of Excellence on Innovation, which will serve as a global hub, integrating the innovation ecosystems of India and Germany.

The centre will act as a catalyst for applied research, technology transfer and entrepreneurial collaboration, bringing together academia, industry, and startups from both nations, the statement said.

The centre will focus on advancing sustainable technologies, fostering deep-tech innovation, and nurturing talent capable of addressing global challenges, it added.

Chakraborty said the partnership reflected the shared vision of two nations to transform innovation from the lab to life, through collaboration that is both global in scale and local in impact.

Leible said, "By uniting our academic strengths and innovation cultures, we are laying the foundation for a future where scientific cooperation becomes synonymous with sustainable and inclusive progress."