IIT-Kharagpur inks pact with SNF Flopam India for collaborative research on oil & gas engineering

Kolkata, Dec 3 (PTI) IIT-Kharagpur has signed an MoU with SNF Flopam India Pvt Ltd for fostering collaborative research, innovation and technological advancement in the field of oil and gas engineering, a spokesperson of the institute said.

SNF Flopam India, a subsidiary of the global SNF Group, manufactures products that support critical sectors, including wastewater treatment, enhanced oil recovery, textiles, paper manufacturing, and oil and gas operations, he said.

The agreement was signed on December 1.

Chairman and MD of SNF Flopam India, Shital Khot, highlighted the company’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with leading academic institutions to “accelerate research-driven, practical solutions for real-time field challenges”.

"This collaboration aims to combine IIT-Kharagpur’s research expertise with SNF’s industrial leadership, creating a platform for impactful innovations that address pressing technological and operational challenges in the energy sector," he added. PTI SUS RBT