IIT-Kharagpur launches three-month course on AI to make students industry ready

Kolkata, Aug 4 (PTI) IIT-Khargpur on Friday launched a programme on artificial intelligence (AI) to prepare students for the needs of the industry, a statement said.

The three-month weekends-only online programme, launched by IIT-Khargpur's AI for Interdisciplinary Cyber Physical Systems in collaboration with TCS iON, will be taught by faculty of Computer Science, Electronics, Electrical and Math departments, it said.

The course, named 'Hands-on AI for the real-world applications', will also see TCS scientists, industry experts and IIT research scholars providing practical training, it added.

The certificate programme has been meticulously designed to not only meet the demands of the Al industry but also structured to implement the NEP 2020 recommendations such as concepts-based and hands-on interdisciplinary learning, and upskilling for employability, the statement said.

As a part of the course, students will get 100 hours of overall experiential learning, industry preparedness, real-world datasets, and an opportunity to interact with industry professionals, it said.

"Skill development of the students and young professionals as a part of nation-building has been one of the major aspects of NEP 2020. The hands-on AI certification course will make the participants industry-ready," IIT-Khargpur Director VK Tewari said.

TCS iON Global Head Venguswamy Ramaswamy said, "We are bringing an ecosystem covering multiple players with pedigreed academic institutions and leading industry players to create impactful programmes which will add industry context to academic learning." PTI SUS SOM SOM