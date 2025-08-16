IIT-Kharagpur sets up centre to train youths as health professionals

Kolkata, Aug 16 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur has established a dedicated centre within its campus to train rural and semi-urban youths as health professionals, an official said on Saturday.

The ‘School for Skills: Healthcare & Technology’ aims to foster inclusive growth and skill development in the healthcare sector, he said.

The facility will initially accommodate 150 students annually, offering short-term certificate courses aligned with the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF).

The programmes will culminate in certifications issued by the Healthcare Sector Skill Council. The trained workforce will support patient care at the Shyama Prasad Mukerji Super-Speciality Hospital at IIT-Kharagpur as well as other healthcare institutions, he said.

Additionally, a section of the trained youths will participate in field trials and validation of healthcare technologies developed at IIT-Kharagpur, enabling systematic health data generation in rural regions of West Bengal and beyond.

The inaugural batch will commence classes in November 2025, with plans to expand course offerings in the coming years.

The initiative is expected to generate employment in the health sector, empower women, uplift economically weaker sections, and strengthen community resilience, the official said.

“By combining skill development with cutting-edge technology, we aim to build a healthcare workforce that can serve the last mile, transform rural healthcare delivery, and contribute to the nation’s vision of inclusive growth,” IIT-Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty said. PTI SUS RBT