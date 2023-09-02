IIT Kharagpur signs MoU with NUJS

Kolkata, Sep 2 (PTI) IIT Kharagpur has signed an MoU with the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS) to organise joint academic programmes and faculty support for various courses.

The joint programmes in multidisciplinary domains will lead to patent rights, copyrights and other intellectual property rights in accordance with the polices on intellectual property, an IIT Kharagpur statement said on Saturday.

Apart from academic exchanges, certificate/diploma courses relating to law, science, engineering, technology and practical training along with facilities will be initiated between the partner institutes, it said.

The MoU was signed on Thursday at the IIT Kharagpur campus by WB NUJS vice-chancellor Nirmal Kanti Chakrabarti in the presence of its director Prof V K Tewari, registrar Capt Amit Jain (retd), Rajiv Gandhi School of Intellectual Property Law dean Prof Dipa Dube and its associate dean Prof Debashish Chakravarty.

Tewari said the academic exchanges on the lines of multidisciplinary and transdisciplinary development of students mentioned in NEP 2020 will be beneficial to generate translational research domains that encompasses both law and technology.

"Our law school has been recognized among the top 10 in India by NIRF ranking 2023 and we hope to amalgamate technical studies with law in a larger perspective of excellence in mutually convergent areas of both the domains,” he said.

Chakrabarti said the MoU will give IIT Kharagpur and WB NUJS a new opportunity for academic collaboration and research which interfaces law and technology.

"The systems of both the institutions will grow by exchanging our human resources as well as academic resources, thereby attempting to fulfill the objectives of NEP2020. We will start our collaboration within this month itself to formulate some road maps," he added. PTI SUS KK KK