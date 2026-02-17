IIT Kharagpur signs MoU with Russian varsity to promote student, scholar exchange programmes

Kolkata, Feb 17 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has entered into a strategic academic partnership with Empress Catherine II Saint Petersburg Mining University, Russia, through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in a virtual ceremony.

The partnership aims to promote student and scholar exchange programmes, faculty exchange for joint scientific research, and the development of joint academic programmes for students as well as working professionals, a statement by the IIT Kharagpur said.

The MoU was signed in a virtual ceremony in presence of Prof Vladimir Litvinenko, Rector, Saint Petersburg Mining University, and Prof Suman Chakraborty, Director, IIT Kharagpur, on Monday.

Both academics underscored the importance of strengthening Indo-Russian cooperation in higher education, research and technological innovation.

The collaboration will leverage the advanced research infrastructure and expertise of both institutions in areas such as Mining Engineering, Petroleum Engineering, Rubber Technology, Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Geology, Geophysics, and Artificial Intelligence applications in energy and earth sciences.

The ceremony was attended by senior representatives from both institutes.

This collaboration builds upon the long-standing partnership between India and Russia in Science and Technology, the statement said.

The MoU is expected to contribute significantly to addressing evolving energy needs - ranging from conventional coal and petroleum resources to energy transition critical minerals - while advancing human resource development and technological innovation, the statement said. PTI SUS NN