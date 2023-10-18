IIT Kharagpur student found hanging in hostel room

Kolkata, Oct 18 (PTI) A fourth-year student of electrical engineering department of IIT Kharagpur was found hanging in his hostel room, the institute said on Wednesday.

In an official statement regarding the demise of the student, the institute said a police investigation is underway and the family of the deceased K Kiran Chandra, who was found hanging inside his locked room, has arrived on the campus after being informed on Wednesday.

"With a sense of utter shock, the students, staff and faculty members of IIT Kharagpur deeply mourn the sudden demise of K Kiran Chandra, a fourth-year dual degree student in the Department of Electrical Engineering," the statement said.

Chandra was a boarder of the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hall of Residence of the IIT Kharagpur campus.

Narrating the sequence of events, the statement said "Till about 7:30 pm, Chandra was with two of his roommates in their hostel room. Later, the other two students left for academic activities. Subsequently, around 8.30 pm, fellow boarders of the LBS Hall found his room locked from inside. The door was forced open and he was found hanging.

"The security and other students brought him to the B C Roy Technology Hospital immediately. Despite all efforts by the doctors, Kiran was declared dead around 11:30 pm." One year back, the partially decomposed body of a third-year student Faizan Ahmed of IIT Kharagpur, who hailed from Assam, was found in his hostel room on October 14 after the authorities broke open the bolted door.

While IIT Kharagpur had said that Faizan had committed suicide, the body was exhumed following a directive by the Calcutta High Court and a second post-mortem was done. The family claimed he was murdered on the campus and accused the institute of trying to hush up the matter. PTI SUS RG