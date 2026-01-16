IIT-Kharagpur to host global conclave on sustainable development

Kolkata, Jan 16 (PTI) IIT-Kharagpur will host a global conclave aimed at advancing sustainable development by bringing together senior government officials, space scientists, industry leaders, academics and investors, a statement said on Friday.

The conclave, titled 'Parliament of Enlightened Thoughts', will be held on Saturday as part of IIT-Kharagpur's platinum jubilee celebrations in collaboration with The Boston Pledge.

The initiative will focus on RISE -- Research, Innovation, Skilling and Entrepreneurship, the statement said.

ISRO chairman V Narayanan, Retired IAS officer Vibhu Nayar, and NASA Pathfinder Mission's Amitabha Ghosh, who will participate virtually, are among the eminent speakers expected to address the gathering.

Key highlights of the conclave, to be held at the IIT Kharagpur Research Park, include the signing of multiple memoranda of understanding and strategic agreements with nationally important organisations, the launch of several sustainable start-ups and certification courses, campus development initiatives, and the announcement of a national-level youth entrepreneurship programme.

An IIT-Kharagpur spokesperson said the event, inspired by the 1893 Parliament of Religions held in Chicago, will bring together leaders from science, technology, economics, education, spirituality, governance and the arts for transformative dialogue.