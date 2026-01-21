IIT Kharagpur to host international folk music fest as part of platinum jubilee celebrations

Kolkata, Jan 21 (PTI) As part of its platinum jubilee celebrations, IIT Kharagpur will host Sur Jahan, an international folk music festival, on its campus from January 30 to February 1, the institute said on Wednesday.

With the core message 'Music for All, Music for Peace', the festival resonates with the institute's long-standing ethos of fostering knowledge exchange across cultures and encouraging meaningful global dialogue, a statement by IIT-Kharagpur said.

The festival will feature evening performances by four internationally acclaimed folk ensembles — Saucējas from Latvia, Vigüela from Spain, Radiant Arcadia from Denmark, and Folker Band from Hungary.

"Each group is celebrated for its unique ability to blend traditional musical forms with contemporary expression, creating rich and distinctive soundscapes through diverse instruments and performance styles," the statement said.

Representing India's vibrant and plural musical heritage will be Sidi Goma from Gujarat and the Bauls of Bengal, whose performances offer audiences an immersive journey through varied rhythms, philosophies, and lived cultural traditions.

Beyond the evening concerts, Sur Jahan at IIT Kharagpur will include daytime workshops designed to provide deeper insights into global folk traditions, instruments, and musical styles, enabling meaningful interaction between artists and audiences.

The festival will also host pop-up performances showcasing the tribal folk music and dance heritage of the Durua community from Koraput, Odisha, and the traditional Santhal tribal puppetry form of West Bengal, Chadar Badar.