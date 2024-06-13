IIT-M invites applications from students who excel in sports; sets apart two seats in UG courses

Chennai, Jun 13 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras on Thursday announced that it would offer admissions to students who excel in sports, and has set apart two seats in its undergraduate programmes for students in the 'Sports Rank List', one of which would be exclusively for women.

Candidates who have secured a position in the Common Rank List or category-wise rank list in the JEE (Advanced) 2024 and have won at least one medal in any of national or international sports competitions in the past four years are encouraged to apply, IIT Madras said in a press release on Thursday.

A separate 'Sports Rank List' would be prepared based on the total score obtained by the candidates and on their performance in sports. The seat allotment would be done based on this list.

IIT Madras said it is the first research institute in the country to offer "Sports Excellence Admission" in the undergraduate degree programmes from the academic year 2024-25.

This initiative is meant to recognise and reward talented students who have excelled in sports. It encourages deserving students to pursue higher education while continuing to excel in sports, it added.

"Sports not only teaches youth to maintain good health and a disciplined life but also (develops) the mental maturity to handle success and failures, and how to transform failures to success with perseverance and hard work," said IIT Madras Director professor V Kamakoti.

"Sports quota will ensure the presence of youth with these qualities in our campus who will be role models for other children," he said.