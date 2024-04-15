IIT-M launches country's first medical devices calibration facility

Chennai, Apr 15 (PTI) IIT Madras has launched India's first medical devices calibration facility on wheels, the institute said on Monday.

Advertisment

Developed under its 'Anaivarukkum IITM' (IIT Madras for all) initiative, the mobile facility will ensure pervasive quality healthcare irrespective of geographical locations across the country.

The infrastructure available in this mobile unit includes state-of-the-art equipment to test the safety of medical devices and their functionalities as per international standards.

"This will help to test and maintain medical devices that are used in a wide range of hospitals including those in villages at their doorsteps," a release here said.

Advertisment

Maintenance and quality assurance of life-saving medical devices are of paramount importance for healthcare delivery, it said.

IIT Madras Director Prof V Kamakoti launched the facility at the campus in the presence of Prof R Sarathi, Dean (Planning), Prof M Anbarasu (Head, CEC), Prof S Ramakrishnan, and other faculty and students.

"Calibration is crucial as it ensures the accuracy of medical instruments for precise disease diagnosis and effectiveness. This facility is the first-of-its-kind in India and is geared towards providing an affordable quality calibration facility and enabling accurate disease diagnosis and treatment," the release further stated.

This initiative boosts the United National Sustainable Development Goal 3, which calls for health and wellbeing for all, it added. PTI JSP ANE