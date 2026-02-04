IIT-M releases cancer genome database to identify biomarkers in India

Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) The IIT Madras on Wednesday released a first-of-its-kind comprehensive genome database for paediatric leukaemia, colorectal, and pancreatic cancers.

The 'Bharat Cancer Genome Atlas' (BCGA) has been made publicly accessible at bcga.iitm.ac.in to researchers and clinicians both in India and abroad, the institute announced on World Cancer Day, observed on February 4 every year.

The initiative aims to bridge the critical gap in genomic data for cancers prevalent in the Indian population.

The project, part of the larger Bharat Cancer Genome Grid (BCG2), received principal support of Rs 56 crore from the Hyundai Motor India Foundation under its flagship ‘Hyundai Hope for Cancer’ initiative.

Stressing the importance of the database, IIT-M Director Prof V Kamakoti, told PTI, "India has been under-represented in global cancer genome studies despite having a high incidence of the disease. This Atlas fills a critical gap in understanding the genomic landscape of multiple cancers in India".

He further added that the curated collection of genetic variants will facilitate "early diagnosis, tracking disease progression, and guiding therapeutic decisions".

The urgency of the project is underscored by recent Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data, which indicates that one in nine people in India is likely to develop cancer in their lifetime.

The National Cancer Registry Programme has also reported a 12.8 per cent annual increase in cancer incidence since 2022, with approximately 2.5 million people currently living with the disease in India.

Prof S Mahalingam, Head of the Hyundai Centre for Cancer Genomics at IIT Madras, told PTI that the absence of genomic architecture for local cancers has previously hindered the development of specific diagnostic kits and drugs.

"This database will be an invaluable resource to identify cancer-specific biomarkers in India, which will enable early detection," he said.

He explained that the research involved whole-genome sequencing of patient samples collected across the country, a process that required standardizing protocols for preserving samples at -196 degrees Celsius in liquid nitrogen.

The initiative is a collaborative effort involving several institutions, including Karkinos Healthcare, the KK Childs Trust Hospital, and the Institute of Child Health, Chennai. Beyond research, the partnership with Hyundai also includes a Rs 3 crore fund to support cancer treatment for low-income families and the deployment of mobile medical units for underserved regions. PTI JR JR KH