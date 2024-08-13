IIT-M to roll out programmes in Mathematics and B Ed

Chennai, Aug 13 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras here will introduce a B. Sc programme in Mathematics as it aims to produce at least 500 Maths teachers a year.

IIT-M on Monday secured the first rank in the 'overall' category for the sixth consecutive year and in 'engineering' category for the ninth year in a row as per the list released by the National Institutional Ranks Framework of the Union Ministry of Education. Under the Research Institution category, IIT-M secured the top second rank.

Expressing his gratitude to the 11,000 students, faculty members, teachers for bagging the top honours in the NIRF list, IIT-M Director V Kamakoti said the institution was selected under various parameters, including percentage of those who graduate every year and number of students who complete their Ph Ds every year.

Another parameter that led to securing the top rank was 30 per cent diversity in students and 30 per cent in gender equality.

"We are very happy today for winning the Rank 1 in 'overall' for the 6th consecutive year and for the 9th year in a row in 'engineering'. I thank the students, staff, alumnus, Tamil Nadu government, central government and various ministries. We focus on giving what is required to this country in education. Our thanks to all the stakeholders," Kamakoti told reporters.

He noted that the institution in the last two years has been focusing on courses like medical sciences, artificial intelligence and data analytics.

With the introduction of the programme to induct students who have done exceptionally well in sports under the sports excellence campaign, he said five students who are national champions in various sports got an opportunity to study at the institute.

"Initiatives like these were indirectly been a reason for us to secure the top ranks," he said.

Kamakoti further said the vision of the premier institute was to provide an opportunity to every child born in this country to complete a under graduate degree course.

"We are also planning to introduce courses on Mathematics and B Ed courses in future. Our aim is to produce at least 500 teachers in Mathematics every year," he said.

Kamakoti also greeted Anna University, the College of Engineering, Guindy which won the top rank in the State ranking category of the NIRF.

"It is another happy occasion for us as another institution which is also located on the same Sardar Patel road here, were IIT Madras is also present has won the top rank. So, two National ranking educational institutions are present here," he said.

Asked about the IIT-M campus in South Africa, Kamakoti replied that they would suggest NIRF to offer 'country-specific' ranking list.