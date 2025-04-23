IIT Madras celebrates 66th Institute Day, felicitates students, alumni & faculty achievers

Chennai, Apr 23 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) celebrated its 66th Institute Day on Wednesday by felicitating extraordinary achievers among its faculty, researchers, students and alumni.

While the institute scaled numerous heights in the last one year, a major feat was the unparalleled achievement of being ranked number one in ‘Overall’ Category for the sixth consecutive year in NIRF Rankings and in ‘Engineering Institutions’ category for nine consecutive years from 2016 to 2024, the institute said.

Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, Chief Executive Officer, Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), a 1993 Batch (B.Tech in Computer Science) student of IIT Madras, who was the chief guest, was conferred with the Distinguished Alumnus Award for his immense accomplishments in the field of technology and business in 2021.

S Somnath, former Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation, was also among those conferred with the Distinguished Alumnus Award.

Speaking on the occasion, Kalyanaraman said the ANRF was envisaged to be one of the pillars of Viksit Bharat 2047. "The goal of the foundation is to be the apex of innovation and collaboration and drive the formation of the next generation of India's human capital,” he said.

He further said that the institution derived inspiration from institutions across the world including NRF and DARPA in the U.S.

“We have a special mandate for both public and private institutions. We will be supporting mission-oriented moonshot projects with directed research and directed innovations. The pathway from fundamental research to applied research through the innovation valley of death is arduous but I am delighted to see the innovation ecosystem at IIT Madras. We will be doing programs to support deep-tech start-ups and innovation,” Kalyanaraman said.

Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said the last academic year has been both challenging and rewarding, including the conferring of Padma Shri on Pawan Goenka, Chairman, BoG, IIT Madras, and IIT Madras distinguished Alumnus awardee Sethuraman Panchanathan, Director, U.S. National Research Foundation.

“Our BS in Data Science and Applications program has been a major success with three students securing top positions in the top 10 of the GATE DA Paper, including AIR 1,” he said.

The newly-inaugurated Career Pathway Centre provides students with comprehensive career guidance. Students explore multiple career path options including jobs in industry, civil services, higher studies and entrepreneurship.

The institute would soon have incubators for quantum technology, fintech and sustainability. “Towards Viksit Bharat 2047, we want many of our Alumni to join the civil services and contribute to the growth of the nation. We have launched a structured program to help our students prepare effectively for UPSC,” Kamakoti, said.

The Institute Research and Development Awards and Awards for Excellence in Teaching, Early Career Award 2025, Mid-Career awards, Institute Blues 2025 Awards for students, Distinguished Alumnus Awards and Young Alumni Achiever Awards were presented on the occasion. PTI JSP ROH