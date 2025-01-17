IIT Madras, CMC develop cost-effective rehabilitation solution-'PLUTO'

Chennai, Jan 17 (PTI) Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore have developed a cost-effective, plug-and-play robot designed to provide rehabilitation solutions for patients suffering from stroke, spinal cord injuries, Parkinson's disease, and other conditions, a top official said on Friday.

The plug-and-play robot, named 'PLUTO,' addresses a significant gap in the rehabilitation market. This patented technology offers precise therapeutic movements and real-time feedback, ensuring better outcomes for patients.

"This product is a great example of academic research and is poised to benefit thousands of patients," an official release said on Friday.

The inventors of PLUTO include Professor Sujatha Srinivasan from IIT Madras' Department of Mechanical Engineering (principal investigator), research scholar Aravind Nehrujee, and Professor Sivakumar Balasubramanian from CMC Vellore's Department of Bio-engineering, the release added.

The Office of Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (IC & SR) at IIT Madras facilitated the technology transfer, the release said.

"PLUTO revolutionises hand rehabilitation by providing an affordable and accessible solution for patients with post-stroke conditions. Its portability enables timely and consistent therapy at home, improving recovery outcomes and reducing dependency on caregivers," Srinivasan said.

The device is well-suited for use in rehabilitation centres, clinics, hospitals, and patients' residences, bridging the gap in accessibility to effective, affordable hand rehabilitation solutions. Its cost-effectiveness and portability make it a transformative tool in the healthcare industry, the release added. PTI VIJ SSK VIJ SSK KH