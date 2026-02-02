IIT Madras, Daimler India partner to develop universal driver rating system

Chennai, Feb 2 (PTI) IIT-Madras and Daimler India Commercial Vehicles on Monday signed an MoU to develop a "first-of-its-kind" universal driver rating system for the commercial vehicle sector, the institute said.

The partnership aims to create a digital public infrastructure that will enable the nationwide rollout of the system, positioning it as an essential tool for commercial driving assessment, insurance evaluation and background verification.

According to a press release, the proposed rating system will adopt data-driven approaches, leveraging smartphone-based inputs and sensor data.

The project seeks to address long-standing challenges in monitoring commercial driver performance, safety and well-being, which have been exacerbated by the absence of comprehensive regulatory frameworks and inconsistent standards across the sector.

IIT-Madras project coordinator Gitakrishnan Ramadurai said the system would reward good driving practices and help correct risky behaviour, thereby saving lives and reducing costs for all stakeholders.

Alexander Schoen, Chief Financial Officer of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said the collaboration reflects the company’s commitment to leveraging technology and innovation to enhance driver safety and professionalism across the transport ecosystem.

He added that the universal framework would contribute to safer roads and a more accountable mobility system in India.

The proposed rating system is expected to benefit multiple segments of the industry.

It will enable fleet operators to track driver performance in real time, help shippers gain better delivery visibility, and assist driving institutes in certifying drivers to improve employability, the release said.

Additionally, it will provide government agencies with data to support evidence-based policymaking aimed at improving road safety outcomes.