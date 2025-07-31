IIT Madras develops agriculture waste-based packaging materials to eliminate plastic use

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, have developed an agriculture waste-based packaging material, which can be a sustainable alternative to conventional plastic foams used in packaging, officials on Thursday said.

The researchers demonstrated that mycelium-based biocomposites grown on agricultural and paper waste were found to provide quality in packaging while being biodegradable, they said.

The findings were published in the reputed journal --Bioresource Technology Reports.

Lakshminath Kundanati, Assistant Professor, Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering, said this research has the potential to make a transformative impact on both society and the environment by offering a practical solution to two major problems - plastic pollution and agricultural waste disposal.

By converting agricultural residues into high-strength, biodegradable packaging materials, this work directly supports reducing plastic waste produced in India which currently exceeds four million tonnes annually and leverages the 350 million tonnes of agricultural waste generated each year.

"In India, over 350 million tons of agricultural waste are generated annually, much of which is burned or left to decay, causing air pollution and wasting valuable resources. Our research aimed to address both challenges — plastic pollution and agricultural waste — by developing mycelium-based biocomposites as sustainable, biodegradable packaging materials," Kundanati said.

"Currently, the research has demonstrated feasibility at the laboratory scale, with mechanical properties, water resistance, and biodegradability. The way forward includes optimizing substrate compositions for scalability, extending shelf life through natural coatings. By bringing this solution to market, the research aims to create affordable, eco-friendly packaging options that can replace harmful plastics, benefiting society through improved environmental health and economic opportunities," he added.

Kundanati said "these composites can further be modified to cater to other engineering applications such as thermal and acoustic insulation materials".

By cultivating fungi such as Ganoderma lucidum and Pleurotus ostreatus, which are different types of mushrooms, on agricultural and paper wastes, the team explored an innovative waste-to-value strategy.

This approach not only diverts agricultural residues from open burning but also creates fully compostable packaging solutions, aligning with circular economy principles.

"The project investigated optimal combinations of fungal strains and substrates to produce composites with mechanical properties and tune in the features of conventional plastic foams. Ultimately, this research targets reducing the ecological footprint of packaging industries and promoting sustainable alternatives that can contribute to a cleaner, healthier planet," said Sandra Rose Biby, Research Scholar, IIT Madras.

"This study systematically explores how different substrates influence mycelial growth density, hyphal microstructure, compressive strength, water absorption and biodegradability," Biby added.