IIT Madras develops integrated road safety dashboard to curb road accidents

Chennai, Jan 16 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has developed an Integrated Road Safety Dashboard, a standardised platform aimed at strengthening road safety governance and significantly reducing road accidents across the country.

Envisioned as a scalable, configurable and replicable digital public infrastructure, it can be adopted by States and Union Territories aligned with their respective road safety strategies and governance frameworks.

IIT Madras Director professor V Kamakoti said road safety is a complex public challenge that required coordinated action, institutional accountability and intelligent use of data. "This dashboard exemplifies how academic research and technological innovation can directly support governance and public service delivery." By integrating data from multiple departments and presenting it through real-time analytics and actionable insights, the dashboard empowers leadership to identify risk areas, assign responsibility and measure impact, a press release said here on Friday.

Kamakoti added, "By enabling evidence-based decision-making and cross-departmental collaboration, this platform has the potential to significantly strengthen road safety management across States and Union Territories in India." The integrated road safety dashboard has been successfully adopted by the Odisha government during the ongoing Road Safety Month 2026' celebrations.

Odisha government Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman, State Transport Authority, Amitabh Thakur said the dashboard provides the analytical backbone and monitoring needed for a sustained enforcement and interventions.

"By employing data driven human factors-based approach, we are empowering our officers with access to modern technology to deal with road safety, ultimately helping us save lives and make our roads safer for everyone," he said.

The digital platform has been developed by the Rehabilitation Bioengineering Group (RBG Labs) at the Department of Engineering Design, IIT Madras. It is an interdisciplinary group working on various problems of societal demand to enhance the quality and productivity of people, processes and products.

The Integrated Road Safety Dashboard represents a major advancement in e-governance, demonstrating how technology can enable coordinated, data-driven decision making in complex public policy domains such as road safety, the release added.