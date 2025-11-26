IIT Madras develops nation's first indigenous vessel traffic management system for ports

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Indian Institute of Technology, Madras researchers have developed and deployed India's first indigenous vessel traffic management system for ports, according to officials.

The system has been developed by the National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCPWC) at IIT Madras based on the requirements outlined by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

According to K Murali, Head, NTCPWC, this system will provide a boost to indigenisation of technology and expertise in the Indian maritime sector and reduce dependency on imports.

He said that an indigenous system eliminates the risk of a leak of strategic data on the movement of vessels.

"The system can easily be scaled up and enhanced to meet the ever-evolving requirements of the concerned stakeholders and incorporate global best practices. The system has already been implemented in Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL), Kerala, which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May," Murali said.

"Two other ports on the Western Coast are also in discussions with IIT Madras to deploy this system. A key advantage of the indigenous vessel traffic management is that the government has full and strategic control over the source code, databases and aspects of the solution," he added.

With the technical know-how readily available to the government, the country can create a pool of competent manpower equipped with state-of-the-art theoretical and practical knowledge, Murali said.

"This system is scalable to accommodate deployment in more ports with enhanced capabilities. It is also completely secure, with minimal deployment and maintenance costs. It also enables fast tracking of innovations to provide the most appropriate solutions to various challenges and reduces other operational and financial risks associated with dealing with private vendors." The indigenous vessel traffic management also removes the risk of lock-in with private vendors, he said, adding that it also reduces dependency on private vendors and foreign solutions providers.