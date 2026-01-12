IIT Madras develops ramjet-assisted artillery shells, extends gun range by nearly 50 per cent

Chennai, January 12 (PTI) IIT Madras announced on Monday that it has achieved a breakthrough in defence technology by developing and successfully testing ramjet-propelled 155mm artillery shells that can extend the range of existing gun systems by nearly 50 per cent without compromising lethality, offering a cost-effective upgrade for the Indian Armed Forces.

Prof P A Ramakrishna, Department of Aerospace Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and project lead, said this technology has the potential to let Indian artillery units engage targets at nearly 50 per cent more distances, offering commanders greater tactical flexibility, deeper strike options and enhanced deterrence -- without the need for new gun platforms or costly missile systems.

"Importantly, the design ensures that the extended range does not dilute battlefield impact, maintaining the lethality required for frontline operations,” he added.

The innovation replaces the conventional base-bleed unit in artillery shells with a ramjet engine, providing sustained propulsion after the shell exits the gun barrel, stated a press release issued by the IIT Madras on Monday.

A ramjet, which uses the shell's high speed to compress air, mix it with fuel and generate thrust without moving parts like turbines, enables shells to travel much farther while maintaining destructive power on impact.

It addresses key limitations in modern artillery, where guns remain the backbone of battlefield firepower due to their simplicity, survivability and low cost, unlike expensive missiles, added the release.

The project, initiated in 2020 in collaboration with the Indian Army, has advanced through rigorous testing, including early trials on a 76 mm gun at IIT Madras, scaled tests on 155 mm systems, and field trials in September 2025 at the School of Artillery, Deolali, demonstrating clean gun exit, stable flight and ramjet ignition.

Further trials in December 2025 at Pokhran Field Firing Range confirmed performance at higher operational zones, with ongoing refinements targeting full operational capability.

The team also includes Lt Gen P R Shankar (retd), Prof H S N Murthy, Prof G Rajesh, Prof M Ramakrishna, Prof Murugaiyan, Lt Gen Hari Mohan Iyer (retd), Prof Lazar C and Dr Yogesh Kumar Velari.

Prof Ramakrishna added that the ramjet technology, when applied to rockets, could further boost ranges, with related projects underway. PTI JR JR ROH