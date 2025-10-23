IIT Madras expands collaboration with Applied Materials India to accelerate semiconductor innovation

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras has expanded its strategic collaboration with Applied Materials India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Applied Materials, Inc, to advance cutting-edge semiconductor research and workforce development, officials said on Thursday.

As part of their collaboration, IIT Madras will deploy the foundational software framework of Applied Materials’ AppliedTwin platform -- a sophisticated digital twin solution designed to model and optimise semiconductor manufacturing equipment and processes.

The development comes at a pivotal time as IIT Madras along with Government of Tamil Nadu is establishing its own semiconductor fabrication (FAB) facility with integrated reliability and packaging capabilities.

"The deployment of the foundational software of Applied Materials' Applied Twin framework will empower our faculty and students to accelerate concept creation, prototyping, testing, and process exploration virtually, thereby reducing R&D cost and time significantly," said IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti.

"This initiative is a transformative step toward preparing an industry-ready workforce and aligns strongly with India's semiconductor mission. By integrating advanced digital twin technologies into our curriculum and research, we aim to contribute significantly to the country's goal of becoming a global hub for semiconductor design and manufacturing," he added.

Applied Materials’ AppliedTwin framework is a comprehensive digital twin solution aimed at transforming semiconductor manufacturing.

The foundational software powering AppliedTwin is designed to foster collaboration and build an innovation network across suppliers, government, customers, and Research and Development institutions -- supporting the development of India's semiconductor ecosystem.

"By deploying the foundational AppliedTwin framework, we are equipping future engineers and researchers with the tools to engage deeply with advanced semiconductor technologies. This initiative not only strengthens workforce development but also catalyses innovation through academia-industry collaborations that are essential for India’s semiconductor journey," said Avi Avula, Country President, Applied Materials India. PTI GJS NB