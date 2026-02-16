IIT Madras, Finnish Meteorological Institute partner to launch ‘VAYYU’ Research Centre

Chennai, Feb 16 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Monday announced its partnership with the Finnish Meteorological Institute to launch VAYYU, a virtual research centre focused on aerosol-meteorology interactions, Himalayan atmosphere-cryosphere interactions, and urban air quality.

VAYYU centre aims to integrate advanced climate modelling and Indo-Finnish expertise to deliver fundamental earth system research and improved weather models, stated a press release issued by IIT-M.

The collaboration will focus on advanced simulations and observations to better understand how aerosols influence regional hydro-climate, Himalayan glacier melting, and air quality in Indian megacities, the release added.

A memorandum of understanding was recently signed by leadership from both institutions, including Prof Shanti Pawan and Prof Manu Santhanam from IIT Madras along with Prof Petteri Taalas and Prof Hannele Korhonen from the Finnish institute.

Welcoming the collaboration, Prof V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, said climate change and monitoring is the most important area to be investigated on a global platform.

Prof Petteri Taalas, Director General of the Finnish Meteorological Institute, noted that the partnership builds on three years of joint work on Himalayan aerosols to address challenges of importance to India and the wider world.

The centre builds on two major international research initiatives, including the 10 million Euro CryoSCOPE project. This project involves monitoring systems in Kargil to quantify the role of aerosols in accelerating glacier melt and drought or flood conditions in the Himalayas.

Another initiative, the CO-ENHANCIN project, has enabled a Rs 5 crore urban observatory in Chennai to investigate land-atmosphere processes and support local weather prediction.

Prof Chandan Sarangi, the research centre coordinator, explained that the goal is to improve coupled climate-chemistry modelling over India to better understand pollution-climate coupling. The partnership also emphasises human capital development through student and faculty exchanges, winter schools, and summer research internships.