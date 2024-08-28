IIT Madras, IIT Ropar join together to offer BS Data Science programme

Chennai, Aug 28 (PTI) Indian Institute of Technology, Madras here, has formed a strategic partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar, to offer a BS degree programme on Data Science, officials said on Wednesday.

The partnership between the research institutes would allow students to attend campus courses at IIT Ropar and also to pursue an MS post graduate programme.

Commenting on the partnership, IIT Madras Director Professor V Kamakoti said, "As the BS degree programme of IIT Madras intends to democratise higher educational opportunity for all, this move by IIT Ropar to admit exceptional students in the BS programmes of IIT-M to post graduate degree programmes at IIT Ropar is a very visionary step. It will go a long way in building strong careers for deserving students." According to the collaboration, direct admission would be provided for students selecting BS Data Science degree to take the MS programme at IIT Ropar. They would also be able to study at IIT Ropar campus for a period of one year.

On the association with IIT Madras, IIT Ropar Director Professor Rajeev Ahuja said, "We are laying the groundwork for transformative advancements in education and research. By joining forces, IIT Ropar and IIT Madras are not only broadening our academic and research horizons but also creating opportunities for our students and faculty to engage in meaningful exchanges." This partnership is set to forge new paths in higher education and research, he said. PTI VIJ KH