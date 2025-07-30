IIT Madras incubated firm develops EV charging platform to link chargers with multiple networks

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras-incubated company, Plugzmart, has developed an indigenous EV charging platform that allows a charger to connect with multiple Charging Management Systems (CMS) networks, according to officials.

The first-of-its-kind "Relay", a Multi-CMS Connect platform, allows a single EV charger to connect to multiple CMS simultaneously. This means a charger is no longer restricted to a single app or network, giving it the freedom to be accessed by multiple platforms, all in real time, they said.

Currently, most EV chargers are locked to one CMS, limiting customers of that specific EV Brand to utilise the charger.

The platform breaks this limitation by introducing an intelligent middleware that enables multiple CMS connections for a single charger.

"One of the biggest roadblocks for EV adoption is the limited availability of chargers visible on public platforms. Our solution maximises the visibility of each installed charger by allowing it to appear on multiple networks. This boosts charger utilisation, increases ROI for charger owners, and gives EV users more options — encouraging widespread EV adoption across cities and rural areas," said Raghavendar TS, Director of Software Business Unit, Plugzmart.

"With this breakthrough, Plugzmart positions itself as a key enabler of open, interoperable, and future-ready EV infrastructure. The company is no longer only a CMS provider but is building the connective tissue between networks, accelerating India’s shift to cleaner mobility," he said.

Plugzmart is an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of Electric Vehicle Chargers and SAAS provider of Electric Charging infrastructure.

Incubated at IIT Madras in 2019, Plugzmart has built its own IoT-enabled smart EV charging management system to integrate and communicate efficiently with chargers. Their portfolio of 18 products includes chargers for 2, 3 and 4-wheelers.