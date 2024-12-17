IIT-Madras introduces cultural excellence quota in UG admissions, 2 seats to be added in each course

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) IIT-Madras has become the first IIT in the country to introduce a "Fine Arts and Culture Excellence" quota in admissions to undergraduate programmes, according to Director V Kamakoti.

Advertisment

The Fine Arts and Culture Excellence (FACE) quota will be introduced from the 2025-26 academic session.

Its objective is to reward and encourage students who have achieved excellence in fine arts and culture, Kamakoti said.

IIT-Madras was also the first IIT to introduce a sports quota for undergraduate admissions from the 2024-25 academic session.

Advertisment

Kamakoti said two seats per programme will be allotted in all BTech and BS courses of IIT-Madras under this scheme. Of the two seats, one will be reserved for women and the other will be gender neutral.

"IIT-Madras will be offering seats in each of its undergraduate programmes through FACE admissions by creating two supernumerary seats per programme for Indian nationals and Overseas Citizens Of India/Persons of Indian Origin (OCI/PIO) candidates who have chosen to be treated at par with Indian nationals at the time of JEE (Advanced) - 2025 registration will be eligible for FACE admission," he said. PTI GJS GJS SZM SZM