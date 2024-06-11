IIT-Madras introduces revamped B Tech degree programme offering flexibility

Chennai, Jun 11 (PTI) Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has revamped its popular Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degree programme that offers flexibility and scope for exploring entrepreneurship to aspiring students.

The move by the research institute comes after receiving extensive feedback from students, alumni. The upgraded degree programme encourages a student to take up inter-disciplinary learning, hands-on projects besides taking up entrepreneurship opportunities.

The total number of credits in the B.Tech programme has been reduced from the earlier 436 hours to 400 hours.

"IT Madras will accord the highest priority for innovation and entrepreneurship. With more than 380 patents filed in the last financial year, IIT Madras has launched an ambitious start-up 100 programme (in which) every third day, a startup will be born at IIT Madras," IIT Madras Director professor V Kamakoti said in a press release.

Students pursuing second year of their B.Tech programme would be able to get hands-on projects and entrepreneurial opportunities, increased inter-disciplinary learning facilities. The students would also be able to allot 40 per cent of the total credits to elective courses.

IIT Madras has 18 academic departments and advanced research centres, which allow students to pursue diverse interests and build a unique academic profile, the release added. PTI VIJ SS