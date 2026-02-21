IIT-Madras launches BS in Management and Data Science

Chennai, Feb 21 (PTI) IIT-Madras on Saturday launched a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Management and Data Science, an interdisciplinary undergraduate programme integrating business decision-making with data science.

Offered by the Department of Management Studies (DoMS), the programme aims to build expertise in quantitative thinking and data-driven problem-solving.

Director V Kamakoti said the degree reflects the institute’s vision of preparing leaders for a data-driven world while ensuring flexible, scalable access.

Graduates will receive a BS degree from IIT-Madras with the same academic recognition as its other degrees.

Chief guest Gangapriya Chakraverti, India Site Head and Managing Director of Ford Motor Company, described the initiative as a shift in delivering high-quality education, calling it a business degree for the data age.

Rajiv C Lochan, Managing Director and CEO of Sundaram Finance Limited, said the programme addresses the need for lifelong learning in an era where technology and data are disrupting every industry.

The programme follows a hybrid learning model, with courses delivered through recorded lectures by IIT-Madras faculty, allowing learners to study at their own pace.

This is complemented by live interactive tutorials and case discussions. To accommodate working professionals and students, examinations will be held on Sundays at designated centres across India or through online remote proctoring.

The first batch will commence in June, with applications closing on May 31.

The programme is open to anyone who has completed Class 12 or an equivalent qualification, including diploma holders, with no age or seat restrictions, according to a press release.

Candidates may pursue it as a standalone degree or alongside another academic programme or employment. Admission will be granted through an in-house qualifier or to those eligible to appear for JEE Advanced, the release added. PTI JR SSK