IIT-Madras launches School of Sustainability

Chennai, Oct 7 (PTI) In a new initiative that is aimed at further strengthening its strong tradition of exemplary work in sustainability, the IIT-Madras said a School of Sustainability was launched on Saturday.

The School of Sustainability will teach new, interdisciplinary courses on sustainability, synergise research to tackle grand challenges and provide a platform to host events and showcase technologies that can help drive both practice and policy.

"Conceptualised as a Centre of Excellence, it will bring together faculty members from across departments and research centers of the Institute," an IIT-Madras press release said.

A minor course in sustainability is set to be launched in 2024. It will be made available to all students at IIT-Madras. The school plans to launch within the next 3-5 years, an Integrated Dual Degree Programmee (IDDD) on Sustainability.

This will also be offered to all students at IIT Madras but unlike the minor, this will be a full-fledged master’s degree, including a thesis project. Several interdisciplinary courses will be introduced as a part of this programme.

As regards research, the school has identified four key areas of research and development; decarbonisation, human settlements, modelling and scenario development, and behavioural and industrial change.

The school was inaugurated by MP and Chairperson, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, Jayant Sinha in the presence of Executive Director, International Water Association, Prof Kala Vairavamoorthy, Director, IIT Madras, Prof V Kamakoti, Head, School of Sustainability, IIT Madras, Prof Ashwin Mahalingam and Associate head of the school, Prof Rajnish Kumar besides faculty, staff and students. PTI VGN KH