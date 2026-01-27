IIT Madras partners with Centre to launch free AI training programme for rural school teachers

Chennai, Jan 27 (PTI) IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation has partnered with the Union Education Ministry’s Swayam Plus to launch a free artificial intelligence training programme for rural school teachers across the country.

The certification course, titled 'AI for Educators - K12 Teachers', is designed for teachers of classes I to XII.

The 40-hour programme aims to equip educators with essential skills to integrate AI tools into classroom teaching, assessment, and student engagement, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The course is scheduled to begin on February 5, and the last date for registration is January 31.

According to the foundation, the initiative seeks to help teachers adopt AI tools to enhance learning outcomes while ensuring the responsible use of technology in schools.

Balamurali Shankar, Chief Knowledge Officer at IIT Madras Pravartak, said the programme aims to empower teachers with practical AI tools and pedagogical strategies to make them future-ready.

The curriculum covers generative AI tools, prompt engineering, gamification, and AI-based lesson planning. It also includes training on AR/VR and visualization tools for student engagement.

The training will be conducted in English, followed by a virtual proctored assessment. The certification fee will be waived for the first 500 rural school teachers who complete the training, the statement added. PTI JR KH