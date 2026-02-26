IIT Madras releases roadmap for zero-emission truck charging infrastructure

Chennai, Feb 26 (PTI) The IIT Madras here has developed a practical and financially viable roadmap for powering zero-emission truck charging infrastructure with renewable energy.

To help turn this plan into reality, the city-based institute also released a comprehensive handbook designed to support policymakers and industry stakeholders in accelerating adoption.

The handbook offers practical, economic and regulatory roadmap for integrating solar and wind power into high-capacity zero-emission truck charging parks across the country.

The study and the handbook have been prepared by the Centre for Excellence in Energy and Telecommunications and the Centre of Excellence for Zero Emission Trucking housed in the Department of Engineering Design, IIT Madras, a press release said.

The research sets out pathways for integrating dedicated solar and wind power generation supported by Battery Energy Storage Systems into high capacity Zero Emission Truck charging parks.

The objective is to decarbonise electric mobility while reducing dependence on conventional grid power, the release said.

Commenting on the occasion, IIT Madras Director professor V Kamakoti said, "As our Nation transitions to Zero Emission Trucking, sustainable decarbonisation requires appropriate greening of the electricity supply to Zero Emission Truck Charge Parks." He further said, "This handbook is an outcome of a study undertaken by Centre for Excellence in Energy and Telecommunications and IIT Madras' Centre of Excellence for Zero Emission Trucking that presents a techno-economic framework and a business mechanism for setting up Renewable Energy integrated Zero Emission Truck Charge Parks." The handbook is intended to inform and strengthen national and state EV charging strategies through evidence-based analysis and real-world modelling.

As a key outcome of the study, Centre for Excellence in Energy and Telecommunications and Centre of Excellence for Zero Emission Trucking have released 'RE-Charge ready Reckoner' and a Handbook on Renewable Energy Integration for Zero Emission Truck Charge Parks, designed as a policy-ready reference aligned with the requirements of Central and State governments, the release added.