IIT-Madras students demonstrate projects; showcase UAVs for surveillance

Chennai, Nov 4 (PTI) Showcasing cutting-edge technology, the IIT-Madras students of the Centre for Innovation (CFI) held the annual research conclave's second edition here on Saturday.

More than 800 students showcased 73 projects, including fixed-wing UAVs for military surveillance, solar-powered race car, autonomous underwater vehicles for oceanographic exploration, an IIT-Madras press release said.

The objective was to showcase the cutting-edge technology developed by students to other academics, industry professionals and investors. ‘Competition team demo day’ was also held featuring the various prototypes developed by CFI competition teams.

"Some of the notable projects showcased during the event included a solar-powered race car, a reusable sounding rocket, fixed-wing UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) for military surveillance, a CFI guide robot, clean energy marine vessels, autonomous underwater vehicles for oceanographic exploration, a Braille book emulator, and sound-scaping spectacles for the auditory-impaired." The objectives included promotion and celebration of innovation, an opportunity for students to demonstrate their creative projects, guidance and financial aid from industry experts and professors to students, facilitation for real-world applications for their work. PTI VGN VGN KH