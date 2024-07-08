IIT Madras to offer water quality course in partnership with Tel Aviv Varsity

Chennai, Jul 8 (PTI) IIT Madras has partnered with Tel Aviv University, Israel, and KMCH-Research Foundation (KMCH-RF), Coimbatore, to offer a water quality course aimed at creating water-literate citizens, the institute said on Monday.

This four-month course, offered in hybrid mode through NPTEL online platform, is ideal for final-year science and engineering students, and anyone with a technical background interested in water quality, it said.

Course organisers are working towards building a water map of India and the world by students, who will contribute to building water literacy, the research institute said in a release here.

"After a detailed introduction to fundamental aspects of water quality, students will conduct practical tests including surveys," the release said.

Candidates will receive a certificate upon completion which may be credited as part of their degree programme via their institution.

Registrations for this course will close on July 20. Interested candidates can register through the following link: https://bit.ly/3zgpkMy. The course will commence on July 29.

Prof T Pradeep and Prof Ligy Philip from IIT Madras, Prof Hadas Mamane and Prof Ram Fishman from Tel Aviv University, and Dr G Velmurugan from KMCH-Research Foundation serve as the course instructors, in addition to guest lecturers from IIT Madras, BARC and Purdue University.

The course will deliver a comprehensive understanding of important aspects of water quality, analysis of key parameters, and their impact on human health. It will also establish a database of water quality from diverse sources such as households, rivers, borewells, groundwater, and pipeline networks, the release further said.

The students will have an option to attend the lectures online or offline, or in recorded form. Their understanding of the concepts will be evaluated by online assignments and quizzes. "Those registering for the practical session will do measurements in the field and lab with hand-held instruments and field test kits, among others," it said.

The water quality parameters studied include free chlorine, total chlorine, alkalinity, pH, oxidation-reduction potential (ORP), conductivity, total dissolved solids (TDS), temperature, turbidity, as well as presence and absence of E. coli and total coliforms.

The course has been designed based on a pilot study done last summer in different places across Tamil Nadu involving college students. The data from this endeavour was collated to create online data on water quality with spatial coordinates, and inputs from surveys.

Universities and institutes are encouraged to join hands in becoming a centre for the practical session. More details can be obtained from the course coordinators: Ramya Dwivedi, email - ramya_coe@icsrpis.iitm.ac.in (IITM) or Suzan Kagan, email: suzankagan@gmail.com (Tel Aviv University).