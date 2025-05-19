IIT, Madras, to start two BTech courses focused on latest technological advancements from 2025

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) IIT, Madras, is launching two new BTech courses in computational engineering and biomedical engineering from the 2025 academic session, officials have said.

The courses will be offered by the Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering.

Students who clear the JEE (Advanced) can choose these two new programmes in the upcoming Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) counselling. The courses will have a student strength of 40 each.

"As technology witnesses rapid changes, it is extremely important for higher educational institutions to introduce new programmes to bridge the academia-industry gap. These two new state-of-the-art BTech programmes shall address all novel concepts relevant to industry 5.0, health technology and advanced manufacturing areas," said V Kamakoti, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, director.

The courses are BTech in Computational Engineering and Mechanics (CEM) and BTech in Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (iBME).

Both programmes will offer students the opportunity to upgrade to the five-year dual degree (BTech + MTech) through Interdisciplinary Dual Degree (IDDD) programmes, three of which -- computational engineering, biomedical engineering, complex systems and dynamics -- are coordinated by the faculty of Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering.

"These cutting-edge programmes will equip students with a strong systems approach to problem solving, blending core engineering principles with the latest technological advancements. These programmes will prepare graduates for leadership roles in solving complex real-world challenges both in academia and industry," said Sayan Gupta, the Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering head.

"With a future-focused curriculum, these programmes will redefine engineering education and empower the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers," he added.