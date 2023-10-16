IIT-Mandi holds convocation ceremony, 565 students graduate

Mandi/Shimla, October 15 (PTI) A total of 565 students, including 60 PhD scholars, graduated from IIT-Mandi after an official convocation ceremony held at the college campus in Mandi on Monday.

Advertisment

Director, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Mandi, Prof. Laxmidhar Behera said that more than 400 journal papers were published in the academic year 2022-23, and the institute received 83 projects with a total grant of Rs 21.28 crore during the year.

Of the graduating students, 426 were male students and 139 were female students. Fifty-two female students graduated from the undergraduate programme; 66 from the postgraduate and masters' programmes, 14 in PhD programmes from IIT-Mandi.

Secretary Department of Atomic Energy and Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission Dr. Ajit Kumar Mohanty addressed the gathering at the 11th convocation of IIT-Mandi, a statement said.

Advertisment

Mohanty urged the graduating students to find solutions to the multi-faceted real-world problems of the times.

"Graduation does not come easily. It involves years of hard work and perseverance, struggles and sacrifices, successes, achievements and perhaps some disappointments as well," he said.

He told students that they will face multiple challenges and get opportunities as young leaders, scientists, entrepreneurs and professionals.

“You have acquired skill sets that include technical proficiency, critical thinking, as well as the ability to grasp complex principles and theories. Your primary goal should be to find solutions to multi-faceted real-world problems looming upon the horizon, and this can only be successfully addressed when scientists and engineers join hands to work in unison," he said.

Congratulating the graduating batch, the director of IIT-Mandi said that success of students would be the real 'Guru Dakshina'. PTI COR BPL SKY SKY