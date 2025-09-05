IIT Mandi, Shoolini University among top 100 in NIRF 2025 rankings

Shimla, Sep 5 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi and Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, Solan, are among the top 100 educational institutions in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, officials said on Friday.

IIT Mandi was ranked 58th overall and 26th in the engineering category, while Shoolini University secured the 69th spot overall and retained the same rank in the university category.

IIT Mandi also stood 10th in the innovation category. The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur was ranked 97th in engineering and 30th in architecture and planning.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sirmaur was the only institute from Himachal Pradesh in the management category, securing 51st place.

In the agriculture and allied sector, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry in Solan was ranked 20th while the CSK Agriculture University, Palampur, secured the 29th spot.

The Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla, was ranked 34th among the top 40 in the law category, officials said. PTI BPL OZ OZ